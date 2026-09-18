Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 18

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.in, stood at Rs 1,53,710 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,38,070 per kg around 6:45 am on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K gold price was at Rs 1,53,710 per 10gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,901 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined almost 3%, however, it remained up over 40% during the past year.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,430 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,170 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,880 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,230 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,550 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,670 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,644; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,406; Chennai at Rs 1,41,057; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,461; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,754; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,864 per 10gm.

Also Read: Gold Gets Cheaper By Nearly Rs 2,000; Silver Prices Crash Over Rs 4,500 After US Fed Rate Hike

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,38,070 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,215 per kg. Silver remained flat over a month, while gaining more than 87% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,37,640 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,37,230 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,38,330 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,37,330 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,37,830 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,38,020 per kg

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Sept 18

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.