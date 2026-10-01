Big Billion Day Sale: Flipkart Unveils Prices Of iPhone, Google, Motorola, Oppo And Lava Phones — Full List

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is set to bring discounts on smartphones across different price segments. The e-commerce platform has already started revealing prices for several popular models, giving shoppers an early look at the deals before the main sale begins.

The sale will start on October 9, while eligible customers will get early access from October 8. Some of the prices listed below are effective prices that include bank discounts, exchange benefits or other offers.

Apple iPhone Deals

Flipkart has started revealing its Big Billion Days smartphone deals, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 15 among the highlighted models. On Flipkart's official Big Billion Days page, the iPhone 17 is currently advertised as starting from Rs 79,999, although the exact offer price depends on the applicable terms and benefits.

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The regular Flipkart listing for the 256GB iPhone 17 currently shows Rs 99,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 128GB is currently listed at Rs 74,900. Buyers should check the final cart price and applicable bank, cashback and exchange offers when the sale goes live.

Google Pixel Deals

Google Pixel smartphones are also getting special offers during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The Pixel 11 will be available at an effective price of Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, compared with its launch price of Rs 89,999. According to Gadgets360, this effective price includes a Rs 12,000 bank discount, Rs 6,000 exchange benefit and Rs 2,000 worth of SuperCoins.

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will be available at Rs 1,03,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be priced at Rs 1,70,999. The Pixel 10a, meanwhile, will have an effective price of Rs 39,999 after applicable bank and exchange benefits. These effective prices are subject to eligibility and the applicable offer conditions.

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Motorola Smartphone Deals

Motorola has announced special prices for several smartphones ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The Edge 70 Fusion will be available at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the Edge 70 Pro will start at Rs 36,999. The Edge 70 Pro+ will be priced at Rs 44,999, while the Edge 70 Max will start at Rs 51,999. The Motorola Signature will be available at Rs 57,499 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

In the budget segment, the Moto G06 Power will be available at Rs 13,999, while the Moto G37 Power will cost Rs 16,999. Motorola has announced these as its Big Billion Days offer prices, although some offers may require applicable discounts or cashback.

Oppo Smartphone Deals

Oppo has also revealed its Big Billion Days sale prices across its premium and budget smartphone ranges. The Find X9 Ultra will be available at Rs 1,53,000, down from its list price of Rs 1,69,999, while the Find X9s will cost Rs 72,000 compared with its Rs 84,999 list price.

The Oppo K14 Lite will be available at Rs 14,999, while the K14x 5G and K14 5G will be priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 23,499, respectively. Gadgets360 reports that these are the prices announced for the Flipkart sale, with additional bank offers potentially reducing the final amount further.

Lava Smartphone Deals

Lava's Virat V1 5G is also featured among the smartphones available on Flipkart. However, unlike the Motorola and Oppo deals, a separate Big Billion Days sale price for the Virat V1 5G has not been clearly announced. The phone's 4GB+64GB variant is currently listed on Flipkart at Rs 13,499, while the 4GB+128GB version is priced at Rs 14,499. Therefore, these prices should be treated as the current Flipkart listing price and not as a confirmed Big Billion Days sale price.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is expected to see more smartphone prices revealed as the festive shopping event gets closer. Buyers should also check the conditions attached to effective prices, as some deals depend on bank cards, exchange benefits or other eligibility criteria.

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