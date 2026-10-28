Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta: Price, Features And Which SUV Makes More Sense?

Hyundai's SUV range in India offers buyers several options, with competition extending beyond rival brands to its own models. Whether buyers should consider the all-new Bayon or the Creta is what is causing a stir this festive season.

While both SUVs cater to different buyer preferences, factors such as budget, powertrain choices and cabin equipment are likely to influence the final decision. Here's a closer look at their prices, specifications and features to help buyers decide which SUV makes more sense for their needs.

Engine Options And Performance

The Hyundai Bayon is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 113.42 hp and 144 Nm of torque. It is available with manual and iVT automatic transmission options, catering to buyers seeking everyday practicality and convenience.

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The Creta offers a wider choice of powertrains, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDi engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. This broader line-up gives buyers more flexibility, particularly those looking for stronger performance or a diesel option for frequent long-distance driving.

Dimensions, Boot Space And Practicality

The Bayon offers a claimed 505-litre boot capacity and approximately 205 mm of ground clearance, making luggage capacity and rough-road usability key advantages. These figures could appeal to buyers who prioritise practicality in everyday use.

The Hyundai Creta measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height, with a 2,610 mm wheelbase. Its 433-litre boot provides useful luggage space, while its larger overall proportions give it a more traditional mid-size SUV presence.

Cabin Technology And Comfort Features

The Bayon focuses on digital technology, offering a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen set-up, along with a 360-degree camera, generative AI features and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as specified for the relevant configuration.

The Creta, meanwhile, offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Bose audio system and rear sunshades. These features make it an attractive option for buyers prioritising passenger comfort and convenience.

Which SUV Should You Choose?

The Hyundai Bayon starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it below the Hyundai Creta, whose base variant starts at around Rs 10.91 lakh. This makes the Bayon approximately Rs 92,000 more affordable at the entry level, although dealer discounts on the Creta could narrow the price gap.

The Bayon's automatic variants are priced between Rs 13.85 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, while Creta pricing varies according to engine, transmission and trim.

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The Hyundai Bayon may suit buyers seeking a lower starting price, modern digital features, generous boot space and higher ground clearance. The Creta is better suited to those who want a broader engine line-up, greater variant flexibility and comfort-oriented equipment.

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