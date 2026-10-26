Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 11: Yami Gautam Starrer Keeps The Momentum Going In Week 2

Nayyi Navelli continues its theatrical run as it records its latest box office figures on Day 11. The Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer has registered a steady collection across India.

Box Office Day 11

Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 38.64 lakh on Day 11 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 27.78 crore. As per TrackTollywood, the film has recorded 7.3% occupancy across 1,348 shows in 729 theatres spanning 249 cities. It has sold 17,059 tickets, with 6 fast-filling shows and 5 houseful shows.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh remained the biggest contributor with Rs 7.52 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 5.86 lakh and Delhi at Rs 4.96 lakh. Madhya Pradesh contributed Rs 2.76 lakh, while Gujarat recorded Rs 2.62 lakh. Rajasthan added Rs 1.94 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 1.90 lakh and Haryana at Rs 1.86 lakh, the report stated.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Nayyi Navelli opened with Rs 3.63 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 4.46 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.96 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 3.02 crore on Day 4 and Rs 4.92 crore on Day 5. Day 6 brought in Rs 2.14 crore, while Day 7 recorded Rs 1.65 crore. Taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 24.79 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 62.56 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 99.29 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 99.41 lakh on Day 10. With its latest Day 11, it has collected Rs 38.64 lakh so far.

All About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini, who enters a troubled household and brings a positive change to the family. However, her brother-in-law suspects that she is actually a daayan, especially as strange incidents begin to unfold around them. The story explores whether Mohini is truly supernatural or if there is another explanation behind her unusual behaviour.

Yami Gautam Dhar leads the cast, alongside Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, Sushmita Mukherjee, Suneel Sinha and Rajesh Dubeay. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Himanshu Sharma has written the story, while Divy Nidhi Sharma has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Aanand L Rai, the film is backed by Colour Yellow, with GV Prakash composing the music. Nayyi Navelli arrived in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

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