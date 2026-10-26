Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Reveals Powerful Camera Setup With 200MP Sensors, 10x Zoom

Oppo's Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max have already made their global debut, but the brand's flagship camera phone for this generation, the Find X10 Ultra, remains some months out.

Fresh details on its camera hardware have now surfaced courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station, who posted what's being described as the phone's full imaging setup, giving the clearest picture yet of what Oppo is planning for its next top-tier device.

A Triple Rear Setup Built Around Two 200MP Sensors

According to the leak, the rear camera array consists of a 200MP main sensor built on a 1/1.12-inch sensor type with LOFIC technology, paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens using a 1/1.3-inch sensor, and a separate 50MP periscope camera offering 10x optical zoom.

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The tipster identified the main sensor's model number as HPA/HPU, which points toward a Samsung-made chip from the ISOCELL HPx lineup, though the exact sensor for the 200MP periscope camera is reportedly still up in the air at this stage of development.

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Oppo appears less settled on the zoom camera's hardware. Two possible sensor sizes are reportedly on the table for the 10x periscope lens: a larger 1/1.95-inch option that the company is said to prefer, and a smaller 1/2.76-inch fallback that would come into play only if manufacturing of the bigger sensor hits delays.

This tracks with a separate report from earlier on, which suggested Oppo had been running tests on a pair of 1/1.95-inch sensor candidates specifically for this camera, before narrowing things down.

Selfie Camera Set For The Biggest Jump

On the front, the leak points to a 100MP selfie camera with a 1:1 square sensor, a notable step up from what's currently offered on the Find X9 Ultra.

How It Compares To The Find X9 Ultra

Oppo's current flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, launched back in April with a 200MP main camera on a 1/1.12-inch sensor and a 200MP periscope lens using a slightly smaller 1/1.28-inch sensor.

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Based on the new leak, the rear camera upgrades on the Find X10 Ultra would largely come down to the addition of LOFIC on the main sensor, along with a potentially larger 10x zoom sensor, assuming Oppo's preferred option actually reaches mass production without issues.

Should that plan fall through, the fallback sensor size would land roughly in line with the 1/2.75-inch unit already found in the Find X9 Ultra. The more significant change, by comparison, would show up on the front camera, where the current Find X9 Ultra is limited to a 50MP selfie shooter, well behind the rumoured 100MP unit on the Ultra successor.

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