OPPO Find X10 Series And Ecosystem Launched In India: Check Price, Features

OPPO has launched the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones in India, expanding its premium smartphone lineup alongside the Enco X4 true wireless earbuds and Pad Mini tablet. The new phones feature Hasselblad co-developed camera systems, large silicon-carbon batteries and high-refresh-rate displays. Both smartphones will be available from October 29.

OPPO Find X10 Price In India, Features

The OPPO Find X10 is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,69,999. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, built on a 3nm process, and runs ColorOS 17.

For photography, the Find X10 features a dual 200-megapixel rear camera system co-developed with Hasselblad, supported by OPPO's LUMO True Image Engine. It packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max Price In India, Features

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It will also go on sale from October 29. The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process.

The Pro Max gets a triple 200-megapixel rear camera system, including main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras co-developed with Hasselblad. Video features include 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision support. The smartphone also packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OPPO Enco X4, Pad Mini: Price And Features

The OPPO Enco X4 earbuds are priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available from October 29. They feature an acoustic system tuned with Dynaudio, adaptive active noise cancellation and AI-powered call noise reduction.

The OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition costs Rs 94,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED Eye-Comfort Matte Display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, with OPPO claiming up to 19.5 hours of video playback.

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With the Find X10 series, OPPO is making a clear play for the premium smartphone segment, where camera hardware, battery endurance and processing power increasingly determine a device's appeal. However, with prices starting at Rs 1,39,999 and reaching Rs 1,99,999 for the Pro Max, the lineup enters a segment dominated by established flagship rivals.

Its Hasselblad-backed 200 megapixel camera systems will need to deliver a meaningful advantage in real world photography to justify that premium.

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