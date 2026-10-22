Oura Ring 5 Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Specifications And Availability

Smart rings are becoming an alternative to smartwatches for people who want to track their health without wearing a screen on their wrist. Oura is looking to strengthen its position in this segment with the launch of the Oura Ring 5 in India on October 22, 2026.

The successor to the Oura Ring 4 brings a redesigned body, updated sensors and new health monitoring features. According to Oura, the latest ring has 40% less volume than its predecessor, making it smaller and more comfortable for everyday wear.

Oura Ring 5 Price In India

The Oura Ring 5 is priced at Rs 39,900 for the Silver and Black finishes. The Gold, Deep Rose, Stealth and Brushed Silver variants cost Rs 50,900. The ring is available in sizes 6 to 13. However, buyers should check their size carefully, as Oura Ring 5 uses a different sizing system from the Ring 4. Oura Ring 5 preorders opened in India on October 22 through Amazon and Croma. The company has not announced a separate India shipping schedule in the information currently available.

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Oura Ring 5 Features And Specifications

The smart ring is made from titanium and has a redesigned sensing system intended to improve signal quality and accuracy. It measures 6.09mm in width and 2.28mm in thickness, with weight starting at 2 grams depending on the size. It also carries an IP68 rating and is water resistant up to 100 metres. Oura claims the ring can last between six and nine days on a single charge, depending on its size and usage. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices and connects to the Oura app for health insights.

Health Tracking And AI Features

The Oura Ring 5 tracks sleep, activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature trends and recovery. Its Health Radar feature analyses biometric signals to help identify changes in health patterns. The new Blood Pressure Signals feature looks for overnight cardiovascular patterns that may be associated with rising blood pressure. It does not directly measure blood pressure like a cuff based monitor. The Nighttime Breathing feature analyses breathing patterns over time to help users identify potential changes.

The ring also supports live activity tracking, while AI powered Oura Advisor offers personalised wellness guidance. These insights are intended to support health awareness and are not a substitute for medical diagnosis.

Oura Ring 5 Membership Cost

The ring's health insights require an Oura Membership, which costs Rs 599 per month in India, including taxes. This is an additional recurring expense on top of the purchase price.

With a smaller design and more detailed health insights, the Oura Ring 5 aims to make continuous health tracking less intrusive. However, its premium starting price and mandatory membership mean buyers are paying for both the hardware and the software behind its health analysis.

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