iPhone To Samsung To Motorola: Which Smartphones Have Best Deals At Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav?

Flipkart's festive sale features discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Motorola, giving buyers options across different price segments. Shop the best online deals on Apple, Samsung, and Motorola smartphones with exciting bank discounts and offers.

Exchange offers may provide further savings for customers trading in eligible older smartphones. The exchange value depends on the device model, condition and eligibility criteria.

Apple iPhone Deals

Apple's iPhone 17 is available for under Rs 79,999, compared with its earlier price of around Rs 1,00,000.

iPhone 15 is priced at approximately Rs 63,900, making it an alternative for buyers seeking an Apple smartphone at a lower price.

The final purchase cost may vary depending on the applicable promotional offers, payment method and exchange eligibility.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Discounts

Samsung's Galaxy S25 is available at prices ranging from Rs 54,999 to Rs 57,399 during the festive sale.

The Galaxy S25 FE is priced at around Rs 46,999, down from its earlier price of approximately Rs 60,000.

These offers provide buyers with options across different price points within Samsung's smartphone lineup. Customers should check the product listing and final checkout price to confirm the applicable discount.

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Motorola Smartphones Across Price Segments

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion starts at Rs 29,999, compared with its earlier price of around Rs 34,000.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 36,999.

Motorola G35 5G is at a budget-friendly option priced at approximately Rs 12,499 on Flipkart.

For budget-conscious buyers, the Motorola G35 5G is available on Flipkart for approximately Rs 12,499. The range covers entry-level and higher-priced options, allowing customers to compare devices according to their budgets and requirements.

Bank Discounts and Exchange Bonuses

In addition to reduced prices, eligible customers may receive instant discounts of 10% to 15% through select partner bank cards, including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

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Since effective prices and promotional benefits can vary, buyers should verify the latest listing price, bank-offer conditions and exchange value before completing their purchases.

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