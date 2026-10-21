OPPO Find X10 With 200 MP Launches Today: Expected Price, Features, Battery And Camera Features

OPPO is preparing to introduce its Find X10 series in India, with the upcoming smartphone expected to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display. The device is being promoted through Flipkart's upcoming smartphone listing, building anticipation ahead of its expected launch.

According to published reports, OPPO is scheduled to unveil the Find X10 series globally on October 21, 2026, followed by its expected India launch on October 22. However, the company has yet to confirm all market-specific details, including the final price and availability.

OPPO Find X10: Display and Performance

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel could deliver smoother scrolling, animations and gaming, while LTPO technology may help manage power consumption depending on the displayed content.

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For performance, the Find X10 is tipped to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, reportedly built on a 3nm manufacturing process. The processor is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the base configuration, as per Gadgets 360.

OPPO Find X10 Camera Specifications

Camera capabilities are expected to be a major highlight. The handset could feature a multi-camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Some reports describe the configuration as a triple or quad-camera system, so the final arrangement remains unconfirmed.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

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Powerful 8,000mAh Battery and Software

The OPPO Find X10 is tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. If confirmed, the battery capacity would be one of the device's notable features.

On the software front, the smartphone is expected to run Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

OPPO Find X10 Expected Price in India

The OPPO Find X10 is tipped to carry an expected starting price of around Rs. 89,990 in India, reported Smartprix. The anticipated pricing would place the smartphone in the premium segment, where it is expected to compete with other flagship devices.

The final retail price, launch offers and available storage variants remain subject to official confirmation from OPPO.

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OPPO has yet to officially confirm the complete specifications and India pricing. Buyers should treat the reported details as tentative until the company makes a formal announcement.

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