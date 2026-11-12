Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Nayanthara's Film Sustain Its Theatrical Run? Check Earnings

Mookuthi Amman 2 has completed a week in theatres, with the Nayanthara-led fantasy comedy continuing its box office run.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 51 lakh in India net on Day 7 so far. According to Sacnilk, the film was running across 1,063 shows with 17% occupancy.

Its India net collection has now reached Rs 17.69 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 20.47 crore. Since the Day 7 number is a live estimate, the final figure is awaited.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film recorded 17.27% overall occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows registered 13.77% occupancy, followed by 18% in the afternoon and 19.23% in the evening. The night occupancy is yet to be updated.

ALSO READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Sees Earnings Slow Down, Check Latest Update

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and improved to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. Its collection rose further on Day 3, when it earned Rs 4.60 crore.

Day 4 brought the film its strongest single-day collection so far, with Rs 5.15 crore. The numbers then fell to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6.

On Day 7, Mookuthi Amman 2 has added Rs 51 lakh so far. The final collection for the day is yet to be reported.

All About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller with Nayanthara in the lead. The story centres on a queen who gives up her life to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman later returns to protect the child and faces a mysterious woman linked to a new evil force.

The film brings together elements of mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has written the dialogues.

The cast features Regena Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath alongside Nayanthara.

Mookuthi Amman 2 released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ | Lara Dutta Reacts To Debate Surrounding Kaikeyi's Look In Ramayana, Says 'People Should Not Nitpick'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.