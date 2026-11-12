Scene Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya Starrer Sees Earnings Slow Down, Check Latest Update

The action-comedy film Scene is nearing the end of its first week in theatres. Check out the film's box office performance so far.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 7

Suriya-starrer Scene has added Rs 4.10 crore to its India net collection on Day 7 so far. As per Sacnilk, the film recorded 23.7% occupancy across 3,911 shows. Its India net now stands at Rs 109.55 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 127.34 crore.

At the end of Day 6, Scene had earned Rs 189.50 crore worldwide. The Day 7 figure is still a live estimate, and the final collection is awaited.

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Tamil and Telugu are the two languages in which Scene is currently running. On Day 7, the Tamil version earned Rs 3.05 crore from 2,820 shows at 24% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.05 crore from 1,091 shows at 23% occupancy.

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Scene Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and saw a 6.3% rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 20.35 crore. The film grew another 16.2% on Day 3 to earn Rs 23.65 crore. On Day 4, the collection dropped 9.5% to Rs 21.40 crore.

The film saw a sharper 40% decline on Day 5, collecting Rs 12.85 crore. Day 6 brought another 37.4% drop, with earnings falling to Rs 8.05 crore. On Day 7, Scene has earned Rs 4.10 crore so far, marking a further drop from the previous day. The final figure is awaited.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

It stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba", alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal portrays Stephen. The cast also includes John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case he left unfinished several years ago. He must now return to the case and find a way to solve it.

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