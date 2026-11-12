Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Starrer Keeps The Momentum Going, Mints This Much

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana is continuing its box office run, and here's an update on its latest collection.



Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has earned an estimated Rs 33.08 crore on Day 8 in India, with 29.8% occupancy across 17,373 shows. As per Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 544.18 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 650.08 crore after eight days. Its worldwide gross stood at Rs 934.55 crore at the end of Day 7. The final Day 8 collection is yet to be reported.

Language-Wise Collection

On the language front, Hindi leads the Day 8 numbers with Rs 27.81 crore at 30% occupancy. Kannada added Rs 2.34 crore with 32.9% occupancy. Tamil collected Rs 1.48 crore and recorded the highest occupancy at 40%. Telugu, meanwhile, earned Rs 1.45 crore with 21.1% occupancy.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, a 25.9% drop. Day 3 saw a 45.3% rise to Rs 69.80 crore, while Day 4 fell 19.6% to Rs 56.15 crore.

Day 5 brought the biggest jump of 91.5%, with the film earning Rs 107.50 crore. Collections dropped 12.5% on Day 6 to Rs 94.10 crore and fell another 24.9% on Day 7 to Rs 70.65 crore. On Day 8, the film has so far earned Rs 33.08 crore, with the final figure yet to be reported.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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