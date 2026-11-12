Nvidia Faces DOJ Antitrust Probe As Fallout From Jensen Huang's Exit Widens: Report

Nvidia Corp. faces a US Justice Department antitrust investigation, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing two administration officials. The report came hours after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of the world's most closely watched AI chipmaker.

According to the report, the antitrust probe is one of several DOJ investigations that could draw in Nvidia, and it is focused specifically on the company. Two separate inquiries are looking at tech companies Megaspeed and Supermicro, with a focus on the involvement of Alice Huang. Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset, before he resigned.

Semafor said there was no indication that the DOJ would seek to charge Nvidia or Huang criminally at this time. Nvidia and the DOJ did not comment to the publication, and Megaspeed and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Semafor did not say what the antitrust investigation covers.

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The Megaspeed trail

Singapore-based data centre operator Megaspeed was one of Nvidia's largest customers in Southeast Asia. It has been under federal scrutiny over suspicions that it diverted export-restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter contacted Commerce Department investigators in August 2025 seeking information about their Megaspeed probe. The Justice Department later asked Commerce to suspend its work and hand over the case, and it is now running a criminal investigation into Megaspeed. The Times found no evidence that Nvidia succeeded in influencing the outcome.

The case has drawn attention on Capitol Hill. In a letter to the departments of Justice, Commerce and State and the Director of National Intelligence, Senator Michael Bennet called the Megaspeed investigations “crucial and time-sensitive,” Semafor reported. He also asked them to consider “specific punitive measures against Megaspeed, as well as stronger approaches to export controls and enforcement.”

The Supermicro Link

In March, federal prosecutors charged Supermicro co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw and two others with routing about $2.5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia H200 and B200 chips to China through a Southeast Asian front company. Supermicro was not charged and has said it was a victim of the scheme. The indictment does not accuse Nvidia of wrongdoing. Liaw's trial has been pushed back to March 2027.

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Board Seeks To Steady The Ship

The new probes add to the pressure on Nvidia's new leadership. Board Chair Harvey Jones, appointed to the newly created position on Thursday, wrote to employees that “the Board has full confidence in Colette to deliver on our commitments to shareholders, customers, partners, and to each of you,” according to a letter seen by Semafor.

Interim CEO Colette Kress told staff in a separate letter that “this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience,” Semafor reported. Kress is due to address employees directly for the first time as interim CEO on Nov. 18.

Pressure in Washington continues as well. Senator Elizabeth Warren said Huang's resignation “does not absolve him,” arguing that he and other Nvidia executives still owe Congress answers on export-control compliance. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast has said Huang is willing to testify as soon as next week.

ALSO READ: China Link Confirmed? Alice Huang's Firms Promised DeepSeek Nvidia Chips, Says Report

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