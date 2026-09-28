Five Stocks To Buy: Whirlpool, Zydus Life, Balrampur Chini And More | September 28

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the trading session on Monday, spanning diverse sectors. Top picks include Whirlpool of India Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Whirlpool of India (CMP: Rs 903.55)

SEBI Registered Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Vijay Laxmi Ambala (alias VLA Ambala) has recommended buying Whirlpool in the range of Rs 890-910.

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At the average entry price of Rs 900, the first target of Rs 1,000 offers an upside of approximately 11.1%, while the second target of Rs 1,140 indicates a potential gain of about 26.7%. She advised traders to book their losses at Rs 810.

Balrampur Chini Mills (CMP: Rs 686)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, has recommended buying Balrampur Chini Mills at Rs 685.8. With a target price of Rs 740, the stock offers 7.90% upside from the recommended entry level. The suggested stop-loss for the trade is Rs 655.

Zydus Lifesciences (CMP: Rs 1,203.90)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, market expert, recommends buying Zydus Lifesciences in the Rs 1,180-1,204 range. Based on the average entry price of Rs 1,192, the target of Rs 1,455 indicates a potential upside of 22.06%. Investors are advised to keep a stop-loss at Rs 1,079.

Oberoi Realty (CMP: Rs 1,858.50)

Sarvade is also positive on Oberoi Realty, recommending accumulation in the Rs 1,840-1,859 range. Using the average entry price of Rs 1,849.5, the target of Rs 2,280 suggests a potential upside of 23.28%. The recommended stop-loss for the trade stands at Rs 1,649.

Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 76.80)

VLA Ambala has recommended a 'buy' on Delta Corp near the Rs 73-75 range. Based on the average entry price of Rs 74, her targets of Rs 80 and Rs 88 indicate upside potential of 8.11% and 18.92%, respectively. Traders are advised to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 68.

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