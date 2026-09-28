More US Strikes On Iran? Trump Hints 'It's Possible'; Tehran Says Fully Prepared For 'Doomsday' War

US President Donald Trump made fresh remarks on the ongoing conflict with Iran, hinting at possible future attacks while claiming that the US would “win the war very soon.”

Speaking to the media at the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, Trump also predicted a sharp decline in global oil prices once the conflict comes to an end.

"I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war," the president told Fox News.

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Asked whether US military strikes could resume before the upcoming midterm elections, Trump declined to provide a definitive answer but said the possibility remained.

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"I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that," Trump said.

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains the central objective of US policy. He described nuclear deterrence as “key to the whole thing” and said military pressure remains in place against Tehran despite his assertion that the US had already achieved success on that front.

Addressing what he called “Operation Economic Outcast,” Trump said, "I think both. I think we'll win it both ways. We've already won it really from a military standpoint. But that doesn't mean we've stopped that."

Trump added, "We're certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it's gone. They have no economy,"

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran is ready for war but still favors a diplomatic outcome.

“We stand firm in the face of any aggression against us, even when it comes to a doomsday war. At the same time, we are ready for diplomacy.”

As part of his assessment of the impact of US economic pressure on Iran, Trump also cited the extremely high inflation figures that were presented in the golf state.

The US President said that the reports indicated inflation had reached around 300 per cent, with one estimate at 318 per cent, "Meaning their money is shot, their economy is shot, their military is shot. They're in trouble."

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The war is now seven months long, and it has turned into a standoff focused on economic pressure, heavy sanctions, and disputes over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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