R Systems International, Indraprastha Gas Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy To Qualify

Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Goenka Business & Finance Ltd., R Systems International Ltd., and Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Four companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on October 1, 2026. Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Re 0.50 per share, with a record date of October 2.

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Indraprastha Gas Ltd. will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Re 1.50 per share, with a record date of October 1. R Systems International Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, while Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Both have set October 1 as the record date.

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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