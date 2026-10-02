Factory Wages Rise Across India, But Jharkhand Bucks The Trend; Check State-Wise Data

Factory wages in India rose in 2024-25, but Jharkhand was the only state where workers were paid less on average, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries.

Wages per worker in the eastern state fell 5.2%, even as the national average climbed 5.3% to Rs 2.28 lakh from Rs 2.16 lakh a year earlier.

Jharkhand's Fall

Jharkhand's factory workers still earn far more than the national average. The state's average wage stood at Rs 3.04 lakh in 2024-25, behind only Sikkim at Rs 4.06 lakh and Goa at Rs 3.14 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Wages in the state had been the highest in the country in 2022-23 and 2023-24, at Rs 3.17 lakh and Rs 3.2 lakh respectively. The latest fall appears to be a correction after those peaks.

The state also added workers. Factory employment in Jharkhand rose 9% to 2.08 lakh, even though the number of factories fell by nine to 2,880.

Bihar Leads On Wage Growth

Neighbouring Bihar recorded the sharpest wage rise among major states, at 16.7%, taking the average to Rs 1.63 lakh. The jump came as the workforce shrank 2% to 1.15 lakh, while factories edged up 1% to 3,426.

ALSO READ: UP Hikes Minimum Wages Across Categories After Noida Unrest

Factories Keep Growing

The survey, based on inputs from 86,547 units, estimates that India's factories rose 2.6% to 2.7 lakh. After a 2.7% rise in 2023-24, this is the first time in over a decade that the number has grown by more than 2% in consecutive years.

Factory workers increased 7.3% to 1.67 crore.

Uttar Pradesh saw the largest rise in factories, at 12.8% to 24,964. It still trails Tamil Nadu, 41,221, Gujarat, 33,084 and Maharashtra, 27,379. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra each added about 3%, while Gujarat saw a 1% reduction.

Shifting Shares

Uttar Pradesh raised its share of the country's factories by almost a full percentage point to 9.4%, the biggest gain of any state. Gujarat's share fell the most, by 0.4 percentage points to 12.4%. Tamil Nadu retained the top spot at 15.4%, unchanged.

ALSO READ: Haryana Minimum Wage Hike: India's Automobile Majors Brace For Further Cost Pressure

Tamil Nadu also has the most factory workers, with a 5% rise to 26.1 lakh. Uttar Pradesh's workforce grew 14%, second only to Haryana's 15% among major states.

Wage Growth Across States

Uttar Pradesh's average wage rose 6.7%, above the national rate, as did Maharashtra's at 6.1%. Tamil Nadu's grew 5.6%. Gujarat lagged at 2%, less than half the all-India figure of 5.3%.

The ASI, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, covers the formal manufacturing sector and feeds into GDP calculations and policy planning.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.