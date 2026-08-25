Insidious: Out of The Further Box Office Collection Day 4: Horror Film Loses Steam

Insidious: Out of The Further lost momentum on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend, with the horror film slipping below the Rs 1-crore mark on Day 4.

The film collected Rs 90 lakh net in India on Day 4, registering a 73.1% drop from Sunday's Rs 3.35 crore. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 10.50 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 12.52 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The English version contributed Rs 40 lakh on Day 4, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 35 lakh. The Telugu and Tamil versions added Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

The film opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Friday and saw growth on Saturday with Rs 3.65 crore. However, collections dropped slightly to Rs 3.35 crore on Sunday before witnessing a major fall on its first Monday.

Worldwide Collections

Produced by Blumhouse, the horror sequel was reportedly made on a budget of $18 million. It has earned over $25.3 million in North America, taking its worldwide box office collection to $60.3 million.

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About The Film

Insidious: Out of the Further is the sixth instalment in the Insidious franchise and serves as a sequel to 2023's Insidious: The Red Door. The supernatural horror film follows Gemma, a young woman with the ability to interact with spirits and bring them into the real world, who soon finds herself targeted by sinister forces.

Written and directed by Jacob Chase, the film stars Amelia Eve as Gemma, along with Brandon Perea and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, with Lin Shaye returning as Elise Rainier. Sam Spruell also plays Cyrus Lam, a mysterious cult leader.

Released in theatres on August 21, Insidious: Out of the Further is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

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