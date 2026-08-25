Cadbury Manufacturer Mondelez, Amway Take Corrective Action After FSSAI Crackdown

Several food businesses, including Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, Amway India Enterprises and Juza Foods, have taken corrective action following notices from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), according to the regulator's latest “Corrective Action Taken by FBOs Post FSSAI Notice” updates.

Mondelez India Foods, which makes Cadbury products, was flagged for misleading health claims and nutrient comparative claims. The company has withdrawn the claims and advertisements from e-commerce platforms and taken steps to ensure compliance, according to FSSAI.

Amway India Enterprises faced action over the use of the term “Energy Drink” for its caffeinated beverage products. The company accepted the directions and confirmed that it would discontinue the term “Energy Drink” from its XS product range.

The revised packaging is set to take effect from the next production cycle in August 2026. Amway has also requested permission to sell existing stock carrying the “Energy Drink” descriptor until inventories are exhausted, while revised packaging is introduced for future production.

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In another action, Amway was asked to remove the term “100%” from the name “100% Pure Coconut Oil”. The company submitted a compliance response confirming that it had voluntarily removed the term from packaging. Revised packaging is currently in production and is expected to roll out from September/October 2026.

Juza Foods, based in Malappuram, Kerala, was also flagged for multiple claims, including vegan claims without the required endorsement, health claims and comparative nutrient claims. The company acknowledged the violations and agreed to remove the misleading claims. Its selling website was shut down until rectification, while it also applied for modification of its licence for e-commerce activity.

Separately, M/s Vichi Agro Products, processed and packed by M/s Janki Jay Barot/JJ Foods, responded to a misleading trade-name complaint received through Flipkart and said it had delisted the product from the platform.

M/s Sapiens Labs also submitted a response and withdrew the claims and advertisements cited in the notice.

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