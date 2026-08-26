China Vows To Protect Interests, Warns US Not To Interfere With Its Iran Ties

China has warned the United States against interfering with its economic and trade cooperation with Iran. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday, during a regular briefing, that Beijing was firmly opposed to what he described as "illegal unilateral sanctions" imposed by the US. He further stated that China would take "all necessary measures" in order to protect its rights and interests.

Jian specifically stated that China-Iran cooperation has always taken place within the framework of international law and therefore should not be interfered with or disrupted by Washington, Al Monitor reported.

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China's warning comes as the Trump administration has dramatically expanded its economic pressure campaign against Iran. Jian's comments come against the backdrop of the US threatening countries continuing economic ties with Iran with sweeping secondary sanctions under "Operation Economic Outcast."

Announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, this "economic D-day" aims to completely isolate Tehran by severing its access to the US dollar system. While the US declined to officially name specific nations, the trading partners that are most at risk of US retaliation are China, the UAE, Turkey, Iraq, the European Union, India, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation, NDTV reported.

Jian argued that an economic war would not resolve the conflict involving Iran. According to Al Monitor, Jian said that sanctions and pressure would instead intensify contradictions and conflicts, increase the risk of spillover, disrupt the global economic and financial order, and harm the legitimate interests of other countries.

The economic relationship between Beijing and Tehran is central to the dispute. China is Iran's key trading partner and the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, taking more than 90% of Iranian oil shipments.

Despite China's importance as a buyer, Iranian oil shipments to China have been significantly affected by the US blockade and sanctions. According to Kpler data cited by Al Monitor, Iranian oil exports to China fell to approximately 785,000 barrels per day in June 2026, the lowest level since February 2023. The report attributed the decline to a US blockade of Iranian ports that has been in place since April.

Al Monitor reported that Bessent described the initial sanctions as a "warning shot" and indicated that Washington was conscious of the potential consequences of going much further against China. When asked why the measures were not more severe, Bessent questioned why Washington would want to "blow up the global financial system." He nevertheless stated that no one was above the reach of US sanctions, including Chinese banks.

The timing is significant because Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington next month. Al Monitor reported that trade tensions and access to critical minerals are expected to be among the issues discussed at the meeting.

The latest developments therefore place the Iran sanctions campaign directly within the broader US-China relationship, with Washington attempting to pressure Tehran while also avoiding measures that could undermine its wider diplomatic and economic objectives with Beijing.

For now, Beijing's message is that it will not accept US interference in its Iran related trade matters and will defend what it considers as its legitimate economic interests.

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