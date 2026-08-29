Ather Konarc Electric Scooter Launched: Check Price, Availability, Colours, Range And Features

Ather Energy has officially launched its much-awaited Konarc electric scooter in India. Positioned as a family-oriented electric scooter, the Konarc is the first model to be based on the company's new EL-01 platform. It sits below Ather's existing scooter range and becomes the brand's most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.

The new electric scooter enters the competitive mass-market segment, taking on popular models such as the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Ather Konarc Price And Variants

The Ather Konarc will be offered in six variants spread across two lineups - S-Line and Z-Line. At launch, the company announced prices for three S variants.

The Konarc S with 100-km range is priced at Rs 99,999, while the 125-km version costs Rs 1,21,999. The 161-km variant is priced at Rs 1,44,999. All prices are ex-showroom. Ather has not yet announced the prices of the 200-km Konarc S and the two Z-Line variants.

The electric scooters are available in four colour options: Quartz White/Blue, Majestic Grey/Black, Celestial Gold/Blue and Lumen Copper/Black.

Ather Konarc Features

Ather claims that the Konarc will be available with four range options - 100 km, 125 km, 160 km and 200 km. This gives buyers multiple configurations depending on their daily commuting requirements.

Developed using 26 lakh kilometres of field data, the new EL platform introduces a fresh chassis, powertrain and electronics setup. The company also claimed that it reduces the assembly time by 15% and makes servicing up to twice as fast.

The Konarc adopts a practical, family-scooter design rather than the sharper and sportier character associated with Ather's 450 range. It gets a 14-inch front wheel, which is designed to offer greater stability and roll over potholes and broken road surfaces more smoothly.

The front suspension offers 100 mm of travel, while the scooter has a 1,352 mm wheelbase, the longest in Ather's portfolio. The longer wheelbase is aimed at improving straight-line stability and providing greater comfort, particularly when carrying a pillion.

For the passenger, the Konarc gets a padded grab handle and an adjustable backrest, adding to its focus on everyday family use.

Braking, Charging Features And Other Features

The electric scooter comes with a front disc brake and Combined Braking System (CBS), along with Ather's new AeBS, or Advanced Electronic Braking System.

Ather claims that AeBS can deliver up to 20% higher peak braking force while improving braking control and stability. The system is electronically controlled and is designed to offer some benefits associated with ABS in certain braking situations without using a traditional ABS setup.

The Konarc also comes equipped with a 450W onboard charging system. The technology is part of Ather's Charge Drive Controller, which integrates charging and motor-control functions more closely.

Customers looking for faster home charging can opt for an additional 450W portable charger. Rather than replacing the onboard charger, the two can work together, giving a combined charging output of 900W.

Another notable feature is MagicKey, Ather's keyless ignition system. It allows riders to operate the scooter without relying on a conventional physical key. The scooter can also automatically lock itself when the rider walks away.

Ather Konarc Delivery Timeline

Ather will roll out the Konarc in phases, with deliveries scheduled across different variants through 2027.

The 125-km and 161-km Konarc S variants are scheduled to reach customers from September 2026. The entry-level 100-km version is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027, while the 200-km Konarc S is planned for the third quarter of 2027.

The two Konarc Z variants are currently scheduled to begin deliveries in the second quarter of 2027.

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