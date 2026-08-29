Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 15: Suriya Film Picks Up Pace, Eyes Weekend Growth

Venky Atluri's Vishwanath and Sons is picking up at the box office, with collections rising 47.7% on its third Friday as the film enters its third weekend.

Suriya and Mamitha Baiju starrer collected Rs 1.92 crore net in India on Day 15, up from Rs 1.30 crore on Day 14. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 111.07 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 128.53 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film has collected Rs 61.25 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 189.78 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 92 lakh net on Day 15, while the Telugu version added Rs 1 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday.

Its first-week collections slowed to Rs 7.80 crore on Monday, Rs 6.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.20 crore on Thursday. The first week ended with Rs 81.60 crore.

In its second week, Vishwanath and Sons earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 8, Rs 7.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 7.30 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 2.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.30 crore on Day 14.

The film added Rs 1.92 crore on its third Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 27.55 crore.

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About The Film

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes a new turn as he deals with family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Released on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath and Sons is playing in Tamil and Telugu.

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