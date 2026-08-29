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Rajeev Singh Thakur To Be New Manipur Chief Secretary, Replaces Puneet Goel

Thakur's inter-cadre deputation will continue until June 30, 2029, the date of his superannuation.

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Rajeev Singh Thakur To Be New Manipur Chief Secretary, Replaces Puneet Goel
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Senior IAS officer Rajeev Singh Thakur has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Manipur after the Centre approved his inter-cadre deputation to the state.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) gave nod to transfer Thakur, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, to the Manipur cadre after curtailing his ongoing central deputation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar? Karnataka IAS Officer Gone 'Missing'

As per the approval, Thakur's inter-cadre deputation will continue until June 30, 2029, the date of his superannuation. The extension has been approved as a relaxation of the existing deputation policy.

Thakur is set to replace 1991 batch IAS officer Puneet Goel, who was posted as Chief Secretary of Manipur since July 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: Tukaram Mundhe Transferred To Rajasthan? Social Media Posts Go Viral. Here's What FDA Chief Says

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