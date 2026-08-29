Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees 100% Jump, Can It Cross Rs 150-Crore?

Nitin Kakkar's Awarapan 2 saw a sharp rise in box office collections on its third Friday, earning Rs 1.20 crore net in India, double its previous day's Rs 60 lakh. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 145.45 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 205.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The action thriller collected Rs 1.20 crore net in India on Day 15, marking a 100% growth from the Rs 60 lakh it earned on Day 14. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 145.45 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 173.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 25 lakh on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 32.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 205.35 crore.

The Hindi version continued to lead, recording 41.69% overall occupancy across 1,141 shows, with better turnout during the evening and night shows.

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Day-Wise Performance

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. It then collected Rs 26 crore on Sunday.

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on first Monday, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 113.50 crore.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 8.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 10. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12.

The film earned Rs 90 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 60 lakh on Day 14 before doubling its collection to Rs 1.20 crore on the third Friday. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 30.75 crore.

About Awarapan 2

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic drama. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Salil Acharya and Suvinder Vicky.

Vishnu Rao has handled the cinematography, while Devendra Murdeshwar is the editor.

The film follows Shivam as he returns to the world of crime, where love, sacrifice and redemption become part of his journey.

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