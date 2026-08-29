Trump Signs Order to Establish US Space Academy, Sets Sights on Moon and Mars

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to set up a United States Space Academy to train engineers, scientists, astronauts, technicians and other professionals for the country's growing space sector. The academy will be supported by NASA and the US Space Force.

Space Academy Modelled on Military Institutions

The academy is envisioned as a technical and leadership institution modelled on leading US military service academies such as West Point and the US Air Force Academy. It will combine technical education with leadership development to prepare personnel for government and commercial space programmes, according to media reports.

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NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will chair a presidential commission responsible for developing the academy's framework. The commission has 120 days to submit recommendations covering its governance, location, curriculum, legislative requirements and potential service obligations for graduates.

The Space Academy forms part of a broader administration strategy to strengthen US leadership in space. Trump has reiterated plans to return American astronauts to the Moon by 2028, establish a permanent lunar outpost and deploy nuclear power infrastructure on the Moon by 2030.

The administration is also targeting a Mars mission in 2028, with plans involving advanced propulsion, including a proposed nuclear-powered interplanetary spacecraft. Isaacman said NASA's broader ambitions include lunar exploration, a Moon base, nuclear power development and eventual human missions to Mars.

During an event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Trump also honoured the Artemis II crew with Congressional Space Medal of Honor awards.

Push for More Commercial Launches

The move supports ongoing efforts to accelerate commercial space operations. Following an executive memorandum aiming for 1,000+ yearly launches by 2030, complementary policies are now underway to simplify permit approvals, expand spaceports, and drive commercial competition, as per media reports.

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The administration is also promoting orbital refuelling and other space infrastructure to support future lunar and Mars missions.

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