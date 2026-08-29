DoT, C-DOT Sign 5-Year Pact to Set Up End-to-End Optical Network Testbed in Delhi

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) have signed a five-year agreement to set up an indigenous end-to-end optical network testbed at C-DOT's New Delhi campus. The facility will support the development and commercialisation of advanced telecom technologies in India.

Testbed to Support Indigenous Optical Technologies

The facility will give Indian startups, telecom companies, researchers and industry players a place to develop, test and validate optical communication products before bringing them to market.

The testbed will enable companies to assess product performance, interoperability and real-world deployment scenarios, helping bridge the gap between laboratory-stage innovation and commercial readiness. The initiative is also aligned with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and efforts to strengthen domestic telecom capabilities.

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Optical Core, Access and Quantum Security

The facility will integrate C-DOT's optical core, optical access and Quantum Security technologies, along with advanced third-party testing and measurement equipment from trusted vendors.

The platform will function as a shared national resource for innovation, testing, validation, skill development and commercialisation in next-generation optical communications.

Two-Phase Implementation

The project will be implemented in two phases over five years. During the first two years, the focus will be on establishing the physical and technical infrastructure, including optical core and access network components, quantum security technologies and specialised testing equipment.

The remaining three years will focus on operations, maintenance and technical support, ensuring continued assistance for startups, researchers and other ecosystem users. Educational outreach programmes will also form part of this phase.

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Focus on Skills and Industry Readiness

The testbed will provide hands-on training and exposure to next-generation optical networking technologies for students, researchers and telecom professionals. By offering access to advanced infrastructure, the facility is expected to support skills development while helping Indian innovators validate technologies under practical conditions.

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