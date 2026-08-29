After CNG Price Hike, Delhi Auto Unions Demand Fare Increase, Threaten Sept 9 Strike

Transport organisations in Delhi have demanded an immediate increase in autorickshaw and taxi fares after CNG prices in Delhi and adjoining areas were raised by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday.

According to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the revised CNG price came into effect at 6 am on August 29, with the price in Delhi rising to Rs 86.98 per kg. The company attributed the increase to a sharp rise in international spot LNG prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Transport Unions Seek Immediate Fare Revision

The latest increase has prompted auto and taxi unions to seek urgent relief from the Delhi government. Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Association and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, has called for fares to be revised within a week to offset the rising operating costs faced by drivers.

Transport representatives said CNG prices have increased by approximately Rs 10-11 per kg over the past two to three months, putting additional financial pressure on auto and taxi operators.

The unions have proposed two options to the government, an immediate fare hike or a CNG price subsidy to help drivers manage the higher fuel costs.

Soni warned that auto and taxi operators could launch a strike on September 9 if the government fails to address their demand for higher fares.

The unions argue that the latest CNG increase will further reduce drivers' earnings unless fares are adjusted to reflect the higher cost of running their vehicles, Tribune India reported.

The All India Motor and Goods Transport Association has also expressed concern over the increase in CNG prices. Transport representatives warned that higher fuel costs could increase freight and operational expenses.

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IGL said the latest increase was driven partly by higher imported LNG costs, as a significant portion of the gas used as an input for CNG is sourced through imports.

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