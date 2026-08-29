McDonald's, KFC Among 10 Bengaluru Food Outlets Fined Upto Rs 25,000 Over Waste Violations

The Greater Bengaluru Corporation (GBA) has fined 10 food court outlets at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, for violating solid waste management rules during an inspection conducted on August 28.

Officials found that several outlets were mixing wet and dry waste instead of segregating waste at source, in violation of mandatory waste management norms. The inspection team also detected the use of banned single-use plastic (SUP) at the outlet, reported NDTV.

Fines Imposed on 10 Outlets

The civic body imposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 on the establishments found violating the rules. Chaska Bun was fined Rs 25,000, while McDonald's, Burger King and Fish & Chips were each penalised Rs 10,000.

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Meanwhile, Popeyes, Good Flippin' Burgers, Wow Wow China, Nagas, KFC and Shiv Sagar were each fined Rs 5,000.

The action was taken following an inspection aimed at checking compliance with solid waste management requirements at commercial establishments in the city.

Waste Segregation Mandatory

Officials reiterated that segregation of wet and dry waste at source is mandatory for food court outlets, malls, commercial establishments and hotels. Businesses are required to ensure that waste is properly separated before it is handed over for further collection and processing.

The inspection drive was conducted in the presence of AGM Shashikala, health inspectors and civic marshals, who checked the outlets for compliance with waste management regulations.

Repeat Violators Face Strict Action

The civic authorities warned that inspections will continue across Bengaluru to ensure that commercial establishments follow waste management rules. Officials said repeat violations could invite stricter legal action, as per media reports.

The enforcement drive highlights the civic body's efforts to improve waste segregation and curb the use of prohibited single-use plastic in commercial and food-service establishments.

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Authorities have urged businesses to comply with waste management regulations and adopt proper segregation practices to prevent penalties and further enforcement action.

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