Ather Energy Launches Ather Node: New EV Charging Solution For Apartments - Key Details

Ather Energy has introduced a new EV charging solution aimed at making electric vehicle charging easier for residents of apartments and larger housing complexes. Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta announced the product while speaking at the company's Community Day and Konark launch event in Bengaluru.

Investors will be watching how the company's latest charging initiative can address one of the key challenges in EV adoption, which is charging infrastructure in residential buildings.

The company has launched Ather Node, a charging solution designed to connect EV chargers across apartment complexes and larger housing societies.

Ather Node To Connect EV Chargers

Ather Node will be interconnected with all EV chargers installed across a housing complex, creating a connected charging network for residents. The solution is intended to simplify the deployment and management of charging infrastructure as the number of electric vehicles in residential communities rises.

One of the key features of Ather Node is that apartment complexes and larger housing societies will not be required to upgrade their existing power infrastructure to accommodate the charging setup, according to Mehta.

This could help address a common challenge faced by EV owners living in apartments, where installing multiple individual chargers can put pressure on existing electrical infrastructure and require additional approvals or upgrades.

Also Read: Nearly 45% Of Indian Homes Not EV-Ready, Need Electrical Upgrades: Report

Launch Planned Across Six Cities

Ather Energy plans to launch Ather Node by the end of 2026. The company is targeting six cities for the initial rollout; however, specific cities are yet to be disclosed.

The new charging solution expands Ather Energy's focus beyond electric two-wheelers and into the broader charging ecosystem. Residential charging remains an important part of EV infrastructure, particularly as more consumers shift to electric vehicles but continue to live in multi-unit housing.

If multiple chargers can operate through an interconnected system without any upgrade to the existing power infrastructure, it would be easier for housing complexes to support a growing number of EV users.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Acquire Additional Stake In Ather Energy For Rs 1,758 Crore

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