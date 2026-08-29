'Designed From Scratch': Ather CEO Tarun Mehta Unveils Konarc On New EL Platform — Check Features, Price, Delivery Date

Ather Energy on Saturday launched the Ather Konarc, the first electric scooter, which according to the CEO has been made from scratch, on its new EL platform, as the electric two-wheeler maker looks to address a wider segment of the scooter market.

"One in four scooter buyers is buying electric scooters these days," Ather Energy Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta said at the launch. "We have launched a new platform called EL. Today, we're launching the first product on this platform. We are launching Ather Konarc," Mehta said.

The company has designed the Konarc from the ground up, with a focus on making the scooter suitable for a broader set of users. "We've designed Konarc from scratch. This is a scooter for all," Mehta said. "Building an effortless ride was the first thing in our mind for Konarc."

The Konarc comes with a 14-inch front wheel and 100-mm rear suspension. It is also Ather's first scooter to feature a longer wheelbase, according to Mehta. "In order to improve the riding experience, we have launched Konarc with bigger wheels," he said.

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Ather has also focused on braking performance in the new scooter. The Konarc comes with a front disc brake and a combined braking system at the rear as standard.

The scooter also features Ather's Advanced Electronic Braking System, or AeBS, which has been developed using the company's in-house technology. "All of this is powered by our own in-house tech," Mehta said.

According to the company, AeBS uses software and sensors and can offer up to 20% higher peak braking performance. "AeBS has been developed in India for India," Mehta said.

Ather said the Konarc offers a range of up to 200 km on a single charge. Customers will also have the option to extend the available range from 100 km to 200 km, Mehta said. "Konarc has the longest range of up to 200 km on a single charge," he said. "Users can extend the range from 100 km to 200 km."

Ather's Konarc Price And Delivery Date

Ather Energy unveiled Konarc electric scooter on Saturday at Ather Community Day 2026 in Bengaluru. It has launched the Konarc in two variants which is the S Line and Z Line, with prices ranging from Rs 99,999 to Rs 1.47 lakh. The Konarc starts at Rs 99,999.

The Konarc also gets a keyless feature called ‘Magic Key', along with auto-lock and auto-wake functions. Deliveries of the S Line variant are scheduled to begin from September 21.

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