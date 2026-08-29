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Russia Air Strike On Kyiv Region Kills 37, Injures 42; Over 380 Evacuated

Russian drone strike triggers warehouse blast near Kyiv as Zelenskyy says over 260 drones targeted Ukraine overnight.

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Russia Air Strike On Kyiv Region Kills 37, Injures 42; Over 380 Evacuated
Russian drone strike near Kyiv kills 27, injures 42 and forces hundreds to evacuate.
Photo Source: AP/PTI

At least 37 people were killed and 42 others injured in a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region, according to Kyiv regional military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko. More than 380 people are being evacuated from the affected area in Bucha district.

Multiple media reports citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the casualties were reported after a warehouse exploded in the village of Myla, around 25 km west of Kyiv, following a Russian drone strike late Friday. 

Zelenskyy said the attack also caused significant damage to surrounding infrastructure, including residential buildings and a care facility for elderly people and those with disabilities.

ALSO READ | Russia's Missile-Carrying Aircraft At Engels Struck By Ukraine's Alpha Unit: Zelenskyy

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had struck logistics centres and a warehouse in Kyiv and the surrounding region, as well as sites at the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Izmail and Mykolaiv, Interfax reported.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was targeted across at least 10 regions overnight, with more than 260 attack drones, including Banderol drones, involved in the strikes. He said Kyiv was facing virtually nonstop attacks by jet-powered drones and called for greater international support for Ukraine's air defence. 

The latest attacks come amid heightened attention around US-Russia contacts. Reuters reported that Zelenskyy said on Friday that Washington had shared information with Kyiv about several meetings held in Moscow in recent days, without providing details about who attended.

The comments followed reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe travelled to Moscow.

Reuters reported that two sources said Ratcliffe had raised the possibility of a Russian operation against a NATO member, although it was unclear whether that was the main purpose of his visit. The talks also covered Russia's support for Iran, according to one source. 

ALSO READ | 'One Step Away': Russia Looks Beyond Ukraine, Warns Of Striking UK Military Targets

The Kremlin has dismissed reports that Ratcliffe's visit was aimed at warning Moscow against attacking a NATO member.

US President Donald Trump has also downplayed the reports, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attack NATO territory. 

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