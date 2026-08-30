IPOs This Week: Purple Style Labs, Deepa Jewellers, Rays of Belief To Hit Primary Market

India's primary market will see three mainboard IPOs open for subscription in the coming week. Purple Style Labs Ltd. followed by Deepa Jewellers Ltd. and Rays of Belief Ltd. Together, the three companies plan to raise up to Rs 1,265 crore through fresh share sales, while Deepa Jewellers' IPO will also include an offer-for-sale component.

Mainboard IPO

1. Purple Style Labs Ltd.

Purple Style Labs Ltd., the parent company of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, on Wednesday fixed the price band of Rs 546-575 per share for its Rs 680 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on August 31. The three-day public issue will close on September 2, while bidding by anchor investors will take place on August 28, the company said in a public announcement. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 680 crore with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

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2. Deepa Jewellers Ltd.

Deepa Jewellers Ltd. fixed a price band of Rs 168-177 per share for its upcoming Rs 460 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue will open for subscription on September 1 and close on September 3. Bidding by anchor investors will take place on August 31, according to a public announcement. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of over 1.18 crore equity shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 8.

3. Rays of Belief Ltd.

Rays of Belief Ltd, which operates under the Mom's Belief brand, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 1, with a price band of Rs 227-239 per share. The three-day public issue will close on September 3, while bidding by anchor investors will take place on August 31, according to the company's announcement on Monday. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 52.30 lakh equity shares worth Rs 125 crore at the upper end of the price band.

SME IPOs

Two SME initial public offerings will open for subscription on Aug. 31 and close on Sept. 2, 2026.

Ashutosh Fibre Ltd.'s IPO has a price band of Rs 87-92 per share and comprises 43.81 lakh shares.

Shanti Inorganics Ltd.'s IPO has a price band of Rs 79-83 per share and comprises 40.72 lakh shares.

Ongoing IPOs

Three IPOs are currently open for subscription. ESDS Software Solution Ltd. and Priority Jewels Ltd. opened on Aug. 28 and will close on Sept. 1, 2026. Lumino Industries Ltd. opened on Aug. 27 and will close on Aug. 31, 2026. Data on shares offered or reserved, bids received and subscription levels was not provided.

ALSO READ: Jio IPO, Expected To Be India's Biggest Public Issue, Gets SEBI Nod

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