Bribes, Mapped: Indian Student Builds AI-Powered Platform To Track Corruption Across India

An Indian BTech student has built a crowdsourced website that aims to put citizens' experiences of alleged bribery into the public domain.

Called Bribes.fyi, the platform allows users to report incidents in which they were allegedly asked to pay a bribe at a government office. Users can provide details such as the department involved, the city, the amount demanded and whether they ultimately paid or refused.

The website describes itself as a “free, crowdsourced platform” for reporting bribe demands. It organises submissions by department, city and state, allowing users to browse reported incidents and identify patterns.

Multiple media reports said that the platform was created by Aryan Nishad, a BTech student at Maharaja Agrasen Institute Of Technology. Domain information shows that Bribes.fyi is registered with NameCheap Inc. and went live on July 2. Its appearance suggests the website may have been built using AI-assisted vibe coding.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Citizens Can Now Use WhatsApp To Report Bribe Demands

Reporting an incident takes roughly a minute, according to the website. Submitted reports are published anonymously, with identifying information removed.

One report alleges that buyers of new flats were each asked to pay Rs. 35,000 for sale deed registration at the Sub-Registrar's Office in Domlur, with the builder allegedly collecting the cash and passing it on to the office.

Bribes.fyi says it had recorded 616 reports across 251 cities at the time of writing. The platform cautions that the figures represent a self-selected sample of user submissions and should not be interpreted as a measure of corruption across India.

Users can also view a map showing reported incidents and compare submissions across departments and locations.

Police departments account for the largest number of reports on the platform, with 419 entries, followed by RTOs with 116 and Revenue/Land Records departments with 90. Passport offices account for 51 reports, while municipal corporations have 38.

The website says 38% of reported incidents were refused, with some users claiming they nevertheless received the service they sought. Bribes.fyi says its verification mechanism can help identify recurring patterns when multiple reports concern the same department or office.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rahul Bansal? IPS Officer Who Once Spoke Against Corruption Faces Rs 1 Crore Bribe Allegation

The platform's own disclaimer remains important: its database captures reported experiences, not independently established cases of corruption.

But as the platform gains attention, questions over verification are also emerging.

Ved Antani a social media user shared bribes.fyi on X, urging users to report bribes demanded from them.

Another user Abhirup Ghosh wrote,“Transparency will be fought with bureaucracy, but AI will only make that harder."

Saransh another user, however, suggested adding a mechanism to verify the legitimacy of reports.

"Just a suggestion, add something to check or prove the legitimacy of the claim, otherwise it's all good"

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.