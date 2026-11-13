Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Nayanthara Starrer Completes First Week With Rs 17.93 Crore Net At Indian BO

Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 has completed its first week in theatres, collecting Rs 17.93 crore net at the Indian box office. However, the Tamil fantasy-comedy witnessed another decline in its daily earnings on Thursday, November 12, its seventh day of release. According to trade tracker, Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 75 lakh net across all languages on Day 7. This marks a 25% drop compared to its Day 6 collection of Rs 1 crore.

The film, which was released in theatres on November 6, 2026, has recorded a total India gross collection of Rs 20.72 crore so far. Its overseas collection and worldwide gross figures are currently unavailable.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 75 lakh net in India on its seventh day. The film registered the collection across 1,417 shows, with an overall occupancy of 18.1%.

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The Tamil version contributed Rs 65 lakh to the day's earnings, while the Telugu version collected Rs 10 lakh. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 17.93 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 20.72 crore.

The film witnessed a 25 per cent decline in its daily earnings compared to Wednesday, when it collected Rs 1 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened at the box office, recording Rs 1.88 crore in India net collections. The film picked up during the weekend, collecting Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3.

The film recorded its highest single day collection on its fourth day, earning Rs 5.15 crore in India net collections. Following this the film started its decline at the box office, earning Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6. Day 7 recorded Rs 75 lakh in India net collections.

Despite the weekday slowdown, Mookuthi Amman 2 has managed to accumulate Rs 17.93 crore net in India during its opening week.

Mookuthi Amman 2: Tamil And Telugu Box Office Performance

The Tamil version has remained the primary contributor to the film's domestic box office earnings. According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version has collected Rs 16.85 crore net in India over seven days. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.08 crore.

On Day 7, the Tamil version earned Rs 65 lakh, while the Telugu version collected Rs 10 lakh. The combined India net collection of both language versions stands at Rs 17.93 crore.

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About Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 features Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay in key roles.

The fantasy comedy combines elements of devotion, supernatural drama and thriller. Its story revolves around a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to protect the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It has a reported runtime of two hours and 24 minutes.

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