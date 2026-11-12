Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Nayanthara Starrer Sees 52% Drop After Weekend Surge, Check Earnings

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 saw its box office momentum slow down on first Wednesday following a strong weekend run. The film recorded a 52.4% drop in collections on its sixth day in theatres.

Day 6 Collection

On Day 6, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 1 crore net in India across 1,589 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 17.18 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 19.87 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.7% on Wednesday. An estimated 98,450 tickets were sold on Day 6, taking its total ticket sales to approximately 14.92 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continued to lead the film's box office collections on Day 6, earning Rs 87 lakh net across 1,366 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 13 lakh from 223 shows.

In the first six days, the Tamil version has earned Rs 16.20 crore net, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 98 lakh net, taking the combined India net collection to Rs 1 crore.

Region-Wise Performance

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 87 lakh in gross collections on Day 6. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 15 lakh, while Karnataka and Kerala contributed Rs 5 lakh each.

The remaining Indian markets accounted for another Rs 3 lakh. The total India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 1.15 crore.

ALSO READ | Jailer 2 OTT Release Today: Where To Watch, Plot, Cast, Languages And More

Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, its collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 before declining further to Rs 1 crore on Day 6. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 17.18 crore in six days.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to safeguard the prince and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer, while Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music. Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone, Sees Midweek Dip In Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.