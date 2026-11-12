Scene Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone, Sees Midweek Dip In Earnings

Jithu Madhavan directorial Scene sees drop in the box office collections on its first Wednesday. Despite the dip, the Suriya-starrer achieved a major milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore India net mark within six days.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Scene collected Rs 8.05 crore net across 5,294 shows in India on Day 6, registering a 37.4% drop compared to its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 105.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 122.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film added an estimated Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Wednesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 66 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 188.50 crore in six days.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version contributed Rs 6.15 crore net on Day 6 across 3,844 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 1.90 crore net from 1,450 shows, taking the combined India net collection to Rs 8.05 crore.

In the first six days, the Tamil version has collected Rs 86.55 crore net, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 18.90 crore net.

Region-Wise Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market, contributing Rs 4.25 crore gross on Day 6. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 2.10 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 1.70 crore.

Karnataka brought in Rs 1 crore, and the remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs 30 lakh, taking the day's total India gross to Rs 9.35 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1 and collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a further jump on Sunday, earning Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

It collected Rs 21.40 crore on Monday before dropping to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, the film earned Rs 8.05 crore net, taking its six-day India net total to Rs 105.45 crore.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj.

The film follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished and mysterious case from his past. He must work with a chaotic team to solve the investigation.

Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film, with Vineeth Augustian handling cinematography, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajmal Sabu serving as the editor.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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