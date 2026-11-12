Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Rises For Fourth Straight Session; ASX Bucks The Trend As Wall Street Rallies

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, even as Wall Street closed higher in the previous session.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, extending its winning streak to four sessions as technology stocks continued to recover from a recent selloff. Improving sentiment towards the artificial intelligence sector, an upbeat outlook from AI computing provider CoreWeave and expectations surrounding Anthropic's planned IPO supported the gains. The broader Topix also advanced 0.52%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51%, while Australia's ASX 200 bucked the trend, falling 0.35%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, Japan's producer prices rose 7.1% year-on-year (YoY) in October 2026, exceeding market expectations of 6.5% and accelerating from September's 6.8%. The increase pointed to renewed inflationary pressures at the producer level, potentially reflecting higher raw material, energy and import costs amid a weaker yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49%. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6%.

The gains came after better-than-expected results and an improved revenue outlook from CoreWeave, along with a recovery in Nvidia shares during regular trading.

However, Nvidia came under pressure in after-hours trading, with shares falling around 8% following reports about an alleged relationship involving CEO Jensen Huang and a company executive. The Wall Street Journal also reported that the company's board was preparing to remove Huang from his position.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.