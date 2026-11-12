Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Rajanikanth's Film Sees 40% Dip In Earning, Mints This Amount

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 continued its theatrical run on Day 28, although the film witnessed a sharp decline in collections. The action entertainer earned Rs 52 lakh net at the Indian box office on its fourth Wednesday, marking a 40.9% drop from the previous day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

According to the latest box office data, Jailer 2 collected Rs 52 lakh net across 647 shows on Day 28. Among the regional versions, the Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, bringing in Rs 30 lakh from 365 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 15 lakh from 151 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 5 lakh from 104 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 2 lakh from 27 shows.

With its latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 473.05 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 553.25 crore.

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In overseas markets, Jailer 2 added Rs 5 lakh gross on Day 28. The film's cumulative overseas gross collection has now climbed to Rs 277.05 crore. As a result, the movie's worldwide gross collection has surged to Rs 830.30 crore.

Jailer 2

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer who once again finds himself at the heart of the action. Returning cast members include Ramya Krishnan as his wife Viji Pandian, Mirnaa as Swetha Pandian, Rithvik as Muthuvel's grandson, and Yogi Babu as Vimal.

The sequel expands its ensemble with a host of new characters. S.J. Suryah stars as Bodhi Kalpak, while Mithun Chakraborty plays Chakri Kalpak and Vidya Balan essays the role of Kantha Kalpak. Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the cast as Dileep, with Jatin Sarna appearing as Ved Kalpak.

Among the familiar faces making a comeback are Mohanlal as Mathew and Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha. Jackie Shroff plays Kamdev, while Hrithik Roshan features as Roddy in a special appearance. Vijay Sethupathi also makes a guest appearance, with Vinayakan rounding out the film's supporting cast.

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