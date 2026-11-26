The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to make the provisional e-admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary (12th Level) 2026 available on Thursday. The exam will be held from 1 to 3 December, in two shifts a day.

Admit Card Release

The Board issued a notice on 19 November saying the provisional e-admit card would be available from 26 November through a candidate's own SSO ID, and that admit cards would not be sent separately.

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Applicants must download and print the card online; none will be posted.

Direct Link

Candidates can download the card from the board's website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, or from the Rajasthan SSO recruitment portal.

Another route is recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard. Some websites reported that the card was still awaited before the link went live, so candidates should watch the official site for activation.

Steps To Download

1. Visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Open the Admit Card section on the homepage.

3. Find the CET Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026 link.

4. Click the provisional e-admit card download option.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth, or can log in through their SSO ID. They should take a printout and save a copy.

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Exam Schedule And Shifts

The morning shift runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with reporting two hours before the exam. The afternoon shift timing was not available in the reports I found, so candidates should check it on the card. The test is offline, OMR-based.

What To Carry

Candidates must carry the printed admit card and a valid photo identity proof for verification. The card will show the exam date, shift, reporting time and centre. Candidates should follow the photograph and ID instructions printed on it.

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Candidates should verify their name, photograph, exam date, shift and centre as soon as they download the card. Any mismatch should be reported to the Board promptly.

The Board had already released the exam city intimation slip for the 12th Level test. The city slip is separate from the admit card.

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