Best Phones With 1TB Storage In India: iPhone Duo, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra And More

Smartphones now handle much more than calls and messages. High resolution videos, large games, offline downloads and growing photo libraries can quickly consume available storage. While cloud services offer an alternative, users who prefer keeping files on their devices may find a 1TB storage variant more practical. Several premium smartphones in India offer this capacity, including conventional flagship models and foldable devices. Here is a look at five options and their reported prices.



Apple iPhone 18 Pro



The iPhone 18 Pro offers a 1TB storage option priced at Rs 2,39,900 in India. It features a 6.3 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. Its rear camera system includes three 48 megapixel sensors, while the front camera has an 18 megapixel sensor.



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra



Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra offers 1TB of storage for Rs 2,04,999. It features a 6.9 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 200 megapixel primary camera. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging.



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Apple iPhone Duo



Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, offers 1TB of storage for Rs 3,74,900. It has a 5.4 inch outer display and a 7.6 inch foldable inner screen. The device uses the A20 Pro chipset and features two 48 megapixel rear cameras. Its foldable design makes it an option for users who want a larger screen without carrying a separate tablet.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced at Rs 2,39,999 for the 1TB variant with 16GB RAM. It features a 7.6 inch foldable display, a 5.5 inch cover screen and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. Its dual 50 megapixel rear camera system supports everyday photography across different shooting situations.



Motorola Signature



The Motorola Signature is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 1TB storage variant. It features a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone also comes with three 50 megapixel rear cameras, offering users multiple options for photography.



Choosing a phone with 1TB of storage is not just about having more space. It can also reduce the need to regularly delete videos, transfer files or pay for additional cloud storage. However, buyers should consider how much space they actually use, since the premium for higher storage can be substantial. For most people, a lower capacity model paired with sensible file management may be sufficient, while creators and heavy users are more likely to benefit from the extra room.



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