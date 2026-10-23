iPhone Duo Goes On Sale Worldwide: Strong Demand, Limited Stock And Mixed Reviews

Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone is finally in shoppers' hands. The iPhone Duo went on sale in stores across the world on Friday, carrying a price of roughly $2,000, Reuters reported. Interest was high, but because stock was scarce and sales were tightly controlled, the scenes outside Apple stores were calmer than on previous iPhone launch days.

The supply crunch was clear from the start. When pre-orders opened a week earlier, estimated delivery times stretched to late January in a matter of minutes. Apple said the reaction had been “nothing short of extraordinary.”

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Each customer was allowed to pre-order no more than two phones. In some markets, including India, China, France, Hong Kong and Japan, stores were only handing the device to people who had already placed an online order.

The launch is an early test for John Ternus, who previously led Apple's hardware division. He became CEO in September and introduced the Duo only about a week later. On Friday, Ternus welcomed customers at an Apple store in Austin, Texas, while Greg Joswiak, Apple's marketing chief, opened the doors of the Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Early Buyers and Resellers

Buyers turned up early in several cities. In Sydney, 48-year-old engineer Simon Krishnan spent A$3,899 on a 512GB model, calling it a luxury purchase because “life's too short.” In Shanghai, 26-year-old healthcare worker Liu Wei lined up from 6 am even though he already uses a Xiaomi foldable, saying he has more faith in Apple. Some buyers were in it for profit, including a man in Hong Kong who hoped to sell his phone on for around HK$4,000 more than he paid.

What Reviewers Think

Reviewers have been impressed by the Duo's design and its sturdy hinge, which leaves almost no visible crease. Their criticisms include the absence of a telephoto camera, apps from other developers that haven't yet been adapted to the larger screen, and a folded design that's less practical for everyday quick tasks.

Apple commentator John Gruber compared it to “an extraordinarily polished prototype.” Marques Brownlee said it was “probably a no” for people who mainly text and browse, but a fun option for those who can comfortably spend $2,000.

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Apple Tipped to Lead Foldables

Market research firm IDC predicts Apple will account for 44 per cent of foldable phone revenue and 31 per cent of shipments in 2026, before taking the top spot by both measures in 2027. IDC vice president Francisco Jeronimo said Apple had “made a convincing case for this form factor.”

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