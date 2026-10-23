iPhone Duo Gets Sold On Blinkit Within 5 Minutes, Albinder Dhindsa Says Working On Getting More Stock

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, sold out within five minutes of being listed on quick commerce platform Blinkit on Friday morning. Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive of Blinkit, confirmed the development in a post on X, adding that the company is working to replenish its inventory in the coming weeks.

The sale was limited to Delhi NCR, with the device going live on Blinkit at 8:15 am on October 23. However, Dhindsa did not disclose how many units were available during the initial sale.

iPhone Duo Sells Out On Blinkit Within Five Minutes

Sharing the update on X, Dhindsa wrote, “We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR). All units were sold out within 5 minutes.” He added that Blinkit was working on getting more stock in the coming weeks, although the company has not announced a specific date for the next batch.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The quick sellout comes as Apple begins sales of its first foldable iPhone in India. However, the number of units Blinkit had listed remains unknown, meaning the five minute sellout does not establish the total volume sold or demand across the country.

ALSO READ | Reviewer Folds iPhone Duo 10,000 Times In Viral Video; How The Phone Coped​

iPhone Duo Price In India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB versions cost Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900, respectively. Apple's first foldable smartphone features a 7.6 inch inner display and a 5.4 inch outer screen. It is powered by the A20 Pro chip and has a dual rear camera system with two 48 megapixel cameras.

Blinkit's initial iPhone Duo sale was restricted to Delhi NCR. The company has not confirmed when the smartphone will become available on the platform in other cities or when the next batch will arrive. The development also highlights the growing role of quick commerce in selling premium electronics, allowing customers to purchase expensive devices through delivery platforms rather than relying solely on traditional retail channels.

For Blinkit, selling out the iPhone Duo within minutes offers an early test of quick commerce as a channel for high value electronics. But the more meaningful indicator will be whether the platform can secure enough inventory to serve customers beyond an initial limited batch. Without disclosed sales numbers, the sellout alone offers only a partial picture of demand.

ALSO READ | Buying An iPhone In India? Apple Now Allows Just 2 Units Per Customer Across Models

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.