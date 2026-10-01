India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming details.

India will take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, October 27, at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Shreyas Iyer-led India have made a strong start to the tour, winning the first two matches to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The visitors chased down a target of 226 in the opening match before successfully chasing 181 in the second T20I.

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Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock of 51 runs off just 26 balls to guide India home. He was well supported by Naman Dhir, who scored 31 runs off 17 balls, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who remained unbeaten on 26 off 13 balls alongside Varma.

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India will now look to build on their winning run and seal the series with a third consecutive victory. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back on home soil and keep the five-match contest alive.

The third T20I will also be an opportunity for India to strengthen their bowling performance after conceding challenging totals in the first two matches

Meanwhile, the blackcaps will look to address their bowling concerns and find a way to stop India's batting line-up.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Venue

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Prince Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, and Blair Tickner.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 33

India: 21

New Zealand: 11

Tie: 1

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Team News

India head into the third T20I with a 2-0 lead after registering two consecutive wins while chasing. The visitors will look to maintain their momentum and seal the series with three matches still to play.

Teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains one of the players to watch as India look to continue their strong start.

India's bowling attack would also be looking for a more consistent performance after New Zealand posted competitive totals in the first two matches. The visitors have chased down 2 targets successfully but containing the hosts will remain a key focus.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be under pressure to respond after losing the opening two games. The hosts will be hoping their bowling attack can put in a better performance as they look to keep the series alive and captain Mitchell Santner will be hoping for that.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

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New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

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