Dividend Alert: Mazagon Dock Announces Rs 5 Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27, offering shareholders a dividend payout as the defence shipbuilder reported a sharp decline in its consolidated earnings for the September quarter.

The company's board approved the interim dividend at its meeting on Tuesday, October 27, according to a stock exchange filing.

Mazagon Dock has fixed November 3, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The company said the payment will be completed on or before November 26, 2026.

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The dividend announcement comes alongside a significant year-on-year decline in the company's consolidated financial performance for the second quarter of FY27.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported consolidated net profit of Rs 344 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, down 54.1% from Rs 750 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 16.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,446 crore, compared with Rs 2,929 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance weakened further during the quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 71.4% to Rs 199 crore from Rs 695 crore a year earlier.

The company's EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 8.1% from 23.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Investors tracking the dividend should note the November 3 record date and the November 26 deadline for payment. The record date determines which eligible shareholders qualify for the interim dividend.

The Rs 5 dividend is for each equity share with a face value of Rs 5. The company's exchange filing confirms the declaration and the associated dates.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a government-owned defence shipbuilding company. Its latest quarterly results reflect a substantial year-on-year decline in profitability, revenue and operating margins, even as the board approved an interim dividend for FY27.

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Mazagon Dock shares fell around 10% after the announcement of second quarter results for the fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, October 27. The defence company's net profit fell 54.1% to Rs 344 crore in the Jult to Septmber quarter of the current financial year from Rs 750 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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