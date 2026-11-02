Bigg Boss 20: Kanika Mann Recalls Being In Toxic Relationship; Ex-BF Slapped Her, Cut Himself With Knife

Kanika Mann, who is currently seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20, left her fellow contestants stunned as she recounted a difficult chapter of her life. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Kanika opened up about being in an abusive relationship and recalled the horrifying incidents she endured during her college days.

She revealed that he had slapped her, threatened to call her father and even injured himself with a knife in front of her, leaving her scared about her safety.

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Recalling the fear she lived with, Kanika said, "Jis tarah se wo abusive raha tha mujhe pura dar tha wo mujhe bhi maar sakta hai". Her revelation left the co-contestants visibly stunned.

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Kanika Mann recalls abusive relationship

Talking about how the relationship began, Kanika revealed that she had her first relationship during her first year of college. She said watching other girls spend late-night hours chatting with their boyfriends made her feel left out, prompting her to create a Facebook account.

“So, Facebook chalayi, Facebook pe account banaya. Jo pehle ladka, jisne thoda sa bhav diya, wo apna boyfriend ban gaya,” she said.

What initially seemed like a casual college romance eventually turned into a troubling experience, with Kanika later describing him as a “psycho.”

Kanika went on to recount several instances that made the relationship increasingly frightening. She recalled that her former boyfriend often showed up at her classroom without informing her and slapping her in front of everyone.

Explaining the bizarre reason, she said, “Usne mujhe kis baat pe chataka (slap) maara kyunki maine stripes wala suit pehna hua tha.”

She also remembered having got a piercing and being left bleeding after the incident. Despite the assault taking place in front of others, Kanika said no one stepped in to help her.

Contestants Call Her Relationship A ‘Violent Love Story'

In another instance, Kanika recalled how her then-boyfriend snatched a photograph from her hand and threw it away. As she continued sharing her experience, the contestants described it as a “violent love story.”

Kanika revealed that he would threaten to call her father if she refused to accompany him. He eventually made the call, but her father did not answer that day. Looking back, Kanika said she wished her father had picked up because she might have been able to get away from the relationship sooner.

How Their Relationship Ended?

The co-contestants then asked how she finally managed to end it. Recalling the incident that brought the relationship to an end, Kanika said her ex-boyfriend followed her from the hostel to her college department and cut himself with a knife in front of her.

As she was entering the building, she recalled, “Usne mera hanth pakad ke kheecha, jab main andar enter kar rahi thi. Thand ka time tha, hoodie pehni hui thi usne, chaaku tha. Usne chaku nikala usne apne hanth pe deep cuts maare, kuch 3-4. Usne mere baal kheeche hue the, bola sindoor lagaunga isse. (He grabbed my hand and pulled it as I was entering. It was winter, he was wearing a hoodie, and he had a knife. He took out the knife and made three or four deep cuts on his hand. He was pulling my hair and said, “I will apply vermillion with this.”)”

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This prompted her to immediately ask someone to call the police. He was jailed for two to three days, but his family allegedly continued to threaten her. Kanika admitted that she had initially been afraid to tell her family about the abuse but was grateful for their support through the ordeal.

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