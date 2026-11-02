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Imran Khan Gives Unconditional Apology To Bombay HC Over Protest Participation, Promises Not To Repeat

Actor Imran Khan's counsel assured the court he would not participate in future protests as his plea against the FRRO notice awaits hearing.

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Imran Khan Gives Unconditional Apology To Bombay HC Over Protest Participation, Promises Not To Repeat
US citizen Imran Khan assures Bombay HC he will not participate in future protests.
Photo Source: @imrankhan/Instagram

The Bombay High Court on Monday lambasted actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, for participating in a protest over the CEC-SIR issue, and said the fundamental right to protest is available only to Indian citizens, prompting him to tender an unconditional apology.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the magnanimity of India is such that a US citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is first issued a notice, asking him to leave the country, instead of deporting him forthwith.

Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.

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The bench then posted Khan's plea challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, asking him to leave the country by October 28 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue in Mumbai last month, for further hearing on December 7.

The high court extended its earlier order keeping the notice in abeyance until then.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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