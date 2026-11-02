iPhone Feature Alerts Honey Singh's Nephew's Family After Fatal Crash: How To Enable Apple's Crash Detection

A tragic road accident in Punjab's Jalandhar district, which claimed the lives of two young men including singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, highlights how Apple's Crash Detection feature can offer a vital emergency response mechanism during a severe road accident.

Available on iPhone 14 and later models, Apple Watch Series 8 and later, Apple Watch SE (second generation), and Apple Watch Ultra models, the feature is designed and installed to detect severe vehicle collisions.

When an active device of the rider detects a serious crash, it displays an alert and sounds an alarm. If the user does not respond, the device starts a countdown and automatically contacts emergency services.

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It can also notify designated emergency contacts and share the user's location. However, emergency calls will depend on available cellular, Wi-Fi calling, or supported satellite connectivity.

Apple also recommends setting up Medical ID and emergency contacts through the Health app to ensure important information can be shared instantly during the time of an emergency.

The feature provides an additional layer of assistance, but it does not replace safe driving practices or timely emergency response.

The Incident

The deceased were identified as Divit Auluck, son of Dinesh Auluck, owner of Punjabi music company Speed Records, and Aarav Talwar, son of a sweet shop owner. Three others were injured after the car they were travelling in allegedly rammed into a tractor-trolley in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, their car allegedly collided with a stationary municipal corporation tractor-trolley, leaving the vehicle severely damaged. Expressing grief over Divit's death, Honey Singh shared an emotional message on Instagram, writing, "It's a dark decade for me. Loss of my nephew is devastating. Bhole nath mehr mehr mehr."

READ | Honey Singh's Nephew Vidit Olak Among Two Killed In Jalandhar Car Accident

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