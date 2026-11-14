US Grounds All Flights Over Air Traffic Control Communication Issue

The United States has grounded all flights due to Air Route Traffic Control Centers communication issue, according to Federal Aviation Administration Secreatry Sean Duffy.

In a post on the social media platform X, Duffy said, "The@FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

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Few hours into the grounding, a handful of international flights were allowed to depart, however crowds of passengers were left at airports across the US around two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, with little indication of when travel would resume, Bloomberg reported.

The latest nationwide ground marks the third such incident in US history, coming after a 2023 issue with the FAA's safety notification system for pilots and dispatchers, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters there was no evidence on the flights were halted due to a threat, and warned that it would take “some time” for the issue to be resolved.

Major US airlines, including JetBlue Airways Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc., shared dropped after the close of regular trading on Friday.





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