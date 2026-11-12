Dividend Alert: Page Industries Announces Second Interim Dividend Of Rs 150 Per Share; Check Record Date

Page Industries has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 150 per share for its shareholders, alongside its September quarter results for financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), on Thursday.

The company has fixed November 18 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend. The payment will be made on or before December 11, Page Industries said.

On the earnings front, Page Industries reported a 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.5 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations, or top line rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 1,439.6 crore from Rs 1,290.9 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 7.4% YoY to Rs 300.2 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 279.5 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) to 20.9% in Q2FY27, from 21.7% a year ago. Sales volume grew 5.5% YoY to 59.7 million units during the quarter.

The company expects a healthy improvement in consumer demand over the coming months, while remaining vigilant about input costs.

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