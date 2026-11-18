Superstar Rajinikanth jetted off to Greece to attend the wedding of his nephew, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and businesswoman Kavya Maran. Following the wedding celebrations, the actor is making the most of his time in the picturesque country. He is enjoying the getaway with his family, including his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

Giving fans a glimpse into their holiday, Rajinikanth's daughter and film producer Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a series of pictures from their time in Athens on instagram.

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The first picture featured Rajinikanth holding the hands of his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, and his grandchildren as they posed for the camera. Also seen in the frame were his daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, along with his grandsons Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.

Rajinikanth opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, sporting a brown sweatshirt, black track pants, a white scarf and a blue cap. The actor and his family flashed million-dollar smiles as they enjoyed a stroll through the picturesque streets of Athens.

Sharing the pictures, Soundarya captioned, “What amazing memories we've made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway.”

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

Rajinikanth and his family travelled to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. A video of Rajinikanth dancing to Anirudh's peppy track, Manasilaayo, went viral on social media.

Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot on November 11. The couple followed the Self-Respect Marriage tradition, which doesn't require priests or elaborate religious rituals.

Following this, the newlyweds are expected to host a grand reception on November 21.

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What's Next For Rajinikanth Professionally?

Last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's action thriller, Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will next star in the action thriller Dharman.

The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, also stars Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International along with Turmeric Media, the music of Dharman has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is scheduled to release in 2027.

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